Holder overtakes Bravo to become leading wicket-taker in T20Is for West Indies

(SportsMax) – The second T20 International between the West Indies and Pakistan on Saturday last was a massive occasion for Barbadian all-rounder Jason Holder.

Not only did he hit the winning boundary for the hosts to tie the series at 1-1, he also became the West Indies’ all-time leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals.

Holder entered the series with 76 wickets, two behind T20 legend Dwayne Bravo in first.

His 1-35 in the first game cut that deficit to one and his wicket of Sahibzada Farhan in the second game, his second wicket of the contest, took him past Bravo.

He finished that game with 4-19 before taking 1-34 in the decider on Sunday that the hosts lost by 13 runs.

Holder, who made his debut in the format in 2014 against New Zealand, now has 82 wickets in 75 matches while Bravo’s 78 wickets came in 91 games.

The rest of the top five are also occupied by current members of the set up with Akeal Hosein (72 wickets in 78 games), Romario Shepherd (64 wickets in 63 games) and Alzarri Joseph (62 wickets in 45 games).