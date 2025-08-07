Breast milk bank coming, says Trinidad Health Minister

(Trinidad Guardian) Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe says Government is moving to establish a human milk bank to ensure every baby has access to breast milk regardless of a mother’s medical circumstances.

While addressing stakeholders at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Port-of-Spain yesterday, Bodoe said, “We are taking decisive steps with the support of the Federated Republic of Brazil and technical guidance from PAHO/WHO to establish a human milk bank right here in Trinidad and Tobago,” Bodoe said an event commemorating World Breastfeeding Week.

“Once operational, Trinidad and Tobago will not only benefit locally, but be positioned to guide other countries in the region seeking to establish their own milk banks.”

He added that this will also assist in strengthening efforts to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

Boasting about the country’s gains, the Health Minister also revealed that this country had exceeded international breastfeeding targets.

“Our national initiation of breastfeeding rate currently stands at an impressive 90 per cent, exceeding the global target of 80 per cent,” he said.

He added that four local hospitals, Point Fortin, Mount Hope, Sangre Grande and Scarborough, were globally accredited under the Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative, while two more on track for assessment.

Dr Bodoe called for sustainable support for breastfeeding, and encouraged employers and healthcare providers to continue to create sustainable support systems for mothers and their babies. This, he said, required the creation of enabling environments, not only within the home but also in the workplace.

“We must continue to build supportive environments in hospitals, workplaces and communities so that mothers can successfully breastfeed for the recommended six months and beyond,” he said.

He reiterated the health benefits of breastfeeding for both mothers and babies beyond infancy.

“There is evidence that breastfeeding has protective rules against obesity, hypertension, dyslipidemia and Type II diabetes mellitus during adulthood. This is a further reason and a very important reason why we should encourage breastfeeding, because as we know, we have a scourge of NCDs (non-communicable diseases) in this country.”

The Health Minister pointed out that the benefits are far-reaching, saying breastfeeding is a vital part of this country’s socioeconomic and healthcare system.

“It is also a powerful public health tool and a sustainable practice that benefits our families, our health care system and indeed our planet.”

Describing breastfeeding as a deeply personal act of love, Dr Bodoe said Government was committed to ensuring every mother and child in T&T was given the support, protection and resources they need to begin life with the best possible foundation through breastfeeding.

Meanwhile, Country Representative for the Pan American Health Organization/WHO, Dr Gabriel Vivas, cautioned against the inappropriate marketing of food products which competed with breastfeeding. He said the introduction of artificial foods and breast milk substitutes could influence a mother’s ability to make informed choices about breastfeeding.

Vivas called for vigilance in protecting and promoting optimal feeding practices for infants and young children.

World Breastfeeding Week is commemorated during the first week of August annually.