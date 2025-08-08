‘Trini Gyal Doubles’ giving Guyanese a taste of Trinidad

-10 locations set up since last year March

Owner of ‘Trini Gyal Doubles’ Crystal Azeez recently gave some insight into how she and her husband started their business with the couple now running 10 doubles stalls around the country reaching as far as Skeldon, Berbice.

In an interview with Stabroek Business, Crystal stated that her husband is Guyanese and last year March he decided to come back home to live. When they came at first, they started doing burgers and the name of the stand was Double ‘A’ Burgers.

“People used to come at night and ask for Doubles because they knew we were Trinis”, she said. Azeez added that customers told them that they should start selling doubles and she took the advice into consideration. “I took it into consideration, I am from Trinidad, I’m a born Trinidadian but the only thing I knew about doubles was to eat the doubles, so I knew what taste I was looking for and we went home and we made the doubles and we shared it for the neighbourhood and people liked it and from there, we started selling it.”