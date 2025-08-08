Bountiful coconuts from Laluni farm after experimentation

-around 50,000 trees planted, labourers brought from abroad

Seeing a robust demand both regionally and internationally for coconuts in 2018, local businessman Haresh Tewari took to researching soil types for the crop and made an investment to establish a coconut plantation on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway for which he is reaping sweet rewards today.

Successfully creating the soil conditions necessary for coconut trees to thrive when others doubted him and his project, eight years later, and after heavy private financial and other investments, the Lusignan, East Coast Demerara resident now wholesales coconuts to local farmers at $90 each from the “loads and loads of coconuts” that the trees at the farm have been producing.

“I chose coconuts and at research at Laluni because there had the available lands, sandy lands, and everyone know nothing grows on sand, only bush, but we believed differently. So we began research – little trials by little trials – looking at the toxicity, the pH, the imbalances and the deficiencies of the soil and I was able to make a magnificent breakthrough where fertiliser for coconuts and other crops were concerned; a special methodology that also holds the fertiliser and nutrients in the sand so it doesn’t wash away… and from there, just look…,” he told Stabroek News in an interview.