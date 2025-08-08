Man held after setting D’Andrade St house on fire

A man was arrested by police after allegedly setting fire to his family’s house on D’Andrade Street in Kitty last night.

The fire reportedly began around 9:00 pm, prompting a swift response from the Guyana Fire Service (GFS). Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze. An uncle who was present in the house at the time of the incident escaped without injury.

The two-storey wooden and concrete house was damaged by fire.

Stabroek News understands that on Thursday afternoon the man was behaving in a disorderly manner. He had been released from prison around one year ago and showed signs of mental illness, a relative explained.