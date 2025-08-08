Meriwau gets primary school

A historic moment was created when Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, on Tuesday officially commissioned the first-ever primary school in the Indigenous village of Meriwau in South Central Rupununi, Region Nine.

A release from the Ministry of Education stated that this $30 million facility, “represents a critical step toward bridging the education gap in hinterland regions.”

The newly completed school has enrolled 29 pupils and features modern classrooms and teacher’s quarters with construction of a kitchen currently underway. This will support the delivery of the government’s school feeding programme, ensuring that every child has access to nutritious meals.

The school’s design also incorporates infrastructure to support teachers who will be stationed in Meriwau. The teacher’s quarters, already completed, ensures that qualified educators can reside in the village full-time.