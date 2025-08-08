PM visits flood-affected Silver Town residents

Prime Minister Mark Phillips yesterday visited Silver Town, Linden, where several households were affected by flash flooding following heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

During the visit, the Prime Minister engaged with residents from the impacted areas of Silver Town, as well as First, Second, and Third Alley, Wismar, who were severely affected by the floodwaters. A release from the Prime Minister’s office said that in response to the flooding, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) dispatched an initial shipment of cleaning supplies and relief hampers, which were handed over to the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Ten for distribution to affected households.

Additional supplies were delivered yesterday by the CDC as part of ongoing efforts to provide support where needed. The hampers included food items, cleaning agents, and other essential household necessities. Phillips, in an invited comment, emphasised the Government’s commitment to supporting the affected residents through both immediate relief and long-term interventions to reduce flood risks.