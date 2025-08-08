Police seize drugs, $$ during Puruni Landing operation

On Wednesday, August 6th, 2025, a specialised police team led by an Inspector conducted a targeted ‘cordon and search’ operation at Puruni Landing, Mazaruni River. The operation, executed between 20:10hrs and 20:30hrs, resulted in the significant seizure of suspected narcotics, cash, and raw gold, along with the arrest of two suspects, a release from the police said yesterday.

The team acted on intelligence, leading them to the residence of 37-year-old Hudley Khan (also known as Allan). Present at the location was his reputed wife, 32-year-old Venezuelan national Yolimar Del Valle Rivas.

During the search — conducted with the suspects’ knowledge and video-recorded, Khan directed police to a multi-coloured bag in his room. The search revealed: