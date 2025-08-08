Rodrigues urges Sophia women to `tek yuh bana with yuh’ on election day

At a People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) public meeting last evening at Block ‘R’, Tannery, Sophia, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, called on residents particularly women to ensure they turn out early on Election Day and take their eligible family members with them.

“When you getting up to go vote, please tek yuh bana with yuh,” Rodrigues told the crowd, drawing loud laughter from the mostly female audience. She urged voters to confirm their polling stations in advance and to keep the same energy they showed at the meeting for September 1. “We need everybody on board because we are not taking anything for granted… an election is won when people go to the polling station and put their X next to the cup,” she stressed.