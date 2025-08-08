Structure at Parade Ground desecrating 1823 monument – Mayor, ACDA

-culture ministry silent

Mayor of Georgetown Alfred Mentore, former Prime Minister Hamilton Green, Deputy Mayor Denise Miller, City Councillor Lelon Saul, and African Cultural & Development Association (ACDA) representative, Penda Guyan, yesterday complained that the 1823 Revolt Memorial was being desecrated by what they say was an act carried out by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport without consulting the city council. Efforts made by Stabroek News yesterday to contact personnel of the Ministry for comment proved futile.

Joined by other Council members and a representative of ACDA, Mentore told the media at the memorial site that it is being desecrated. “It’s being desecrated by some kind of a stand or bleacher; they have a washroom facility nearby and this kind of a scenario is not welcomed by the Mayor and the City Council of Georgetown.”

Mentore stated that two weeks ago a meeting was held to discuss the issue and they decided to contact the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr.