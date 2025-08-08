Suspect in sports bar rape arrested in Lethem

Twenty-eight-year-old Barry Sullivan who was wanted by police in connection with the drugging and rape of a 20-year-old woman at Raghoo Sports Bar at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, on July 13, has been arrested in Lethem.

In an interview with Stabroek News, Commander Regional Division 4B, Superintendent Wayne DeHearte, said that Sullivan has been charged with rape and remanded to prison.

The disc jockey (DJ) and music selector were also slapped with charges in connection with the incident that has horrified the public.

Leon Defreitas, 36, a DJ of Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, and Ryan Rajnarine, 30, an office assistant and ‘Music Selector’ from Soesdyke (Back Road), East Bank Demerara, appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Friendship Magistrate’s Court charged with inciting rape. They were not required to plead and have been remanded to prison.