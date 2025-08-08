Western missions meet WIN

Representatives of western missions today met with the We Invest in Nationhood at its headquarters.
The discussion included British High Commissioner Jane Miller, Canadian High Commissioner Sebastian Seguin, and René van Nes, Head of the European Union delegation. Acting Political Affairs Officer Henry Rector attended on behalf of US Ambassador Nicole Theriot.
This meeting with WIN is part of a broader series of engagements by the ABCEU diplomatic community with all six parties contesting the upcoming General and Regional elections on September 1st, 2025.