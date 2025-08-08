Guest Editorial: Visions of Guyana on the eve of the 2025 elections

On 1st September, 2025, close to six decades after it gained independence, Guyana will hold elections that will shape its future destiny – for good or for ill. What should Guyana’s electors be thinking about on this historic occasion. This calls for reflection on diagnosis of the national condition and visions of Guyana that can bind it together for its future destiny.

First, diagnosis. Before the arrivals of peoples from Europe, Africa and Asia, Guyana’s indigenous peoples exercised their right of self-determination and practised their culture without external interference. And then came European conquerors, who brought African slaves and indentured labourers from Europe and Asia. The result is today’s Guyanese people, descended from Indigenous, Africans, Asians, European and mixed heritage: all together some 800,000 – plus Guyanese still living inside the country, with perhaps a similar number scattered across the globe in search of life-chances.

This is the demographic structure of the Guyanese nation, with its enchantment, its promise and its perils. Enchantment because there are many cultural traits that the Guyanese people share: food, music, art, literature, folklore. Promise because here is an historic opportunity to mould a nation out of disparate peoples – no mean task. And perils, because there remains within the population an uneasy co-existence between the two main ethnic groups, Africans and Indians.

This brings us to the second diagnosis: the system of governance. The Cabinet system of government, with first-past-the-post elections, that took Guyana into independence was rudely, fraudulently and shockingly set aside by Guyana’s first President in favour of an arbitrary Presidential system of governance that places practically unrestricted powers in the hands of the President. All in governmental functions bow to the Presidents – who have been of varying quality and rectitude. This has exacerbated what has been termed the ethnic insecurity dilemma.

The third diagnosis to be considered is the arrival of oil and gas, the manner in which the resources therefrom have been utilised thus far, and the continuing phenomenon of deep poverty within the Guyanese society. It is just over five years since the energy revenues began to flow in, and it is understandable that poverty, which was endemic hitherto, has continued at a significant level. But the burdens of poverty are exacerbated by the lack of confidence in Government owing to the ethnic dimension and the Presidential system of governance.

The fourth diagnosis is the phenomenon of hucksterism on the part of government leaders and the lack of accountability within the country. Hucksterism, lack of integrity, and lack of accountability have been and are widespread in the governance of the country. Leading members of government are accused of wrongdoing and these are simply brushed off. They just float over the collective conscience of Guyanese.

The fifth diagnosis concerns the texture of the educational system of the country. Certainly, the three Rs are taught and Guyanese children perform superbly. But there is one structural issue that has never been touched upon in the history of Guyana’s educational system. This has to do with education to build a Guyanese nation grounded in the notions of dignity, equality, respect, and implementation of fundamental human rights. In short, education for nation-building. The next Guyanese government would do well to invite a group of Guyanese, Caribbean, and international experts to advise on education for nation-building in a diverse society.

This brings us to issues of Vision, grounded in dignity, equality, respect, and human rights.

Six political formations are contesting for power in the 2025 elections. It is essential to ask each of them: how do you propose to promote and entrench in Guyanese society and culture the nations of dignity, equality, respect, and implementation of fundamental human rights.

First, dignity: All human beings, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights proclaimed, are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood, of fellowship. Must not Guyanese political parties vying for power say how they plan to implement this vision of human dignity for every Guyanese?

Second, equality. Every Guyanese should be encouraged and brought to believe that she or he enjoys equal life-chances in the country. An Advisory Commission on Equality could be empanelled to recommend measures for advancing genuine equality in Guyana.

Third, respect: Unless every Guyanese can be encouraged to feel and show respect for one’s fellow Guyanese the problem of ethnic insecurity dilemmas will never be attenuated in Guyana.

Fourth, human rights: Why, oh why, one laments, has the constitutionally mandated human rights commission never been established in Guyana? Will the parties vying for power tell Guyanese their visions and proposed policies for entrenching human rights in the governance of Guyana?

Professor Amy Chua’s much-discussed book Political Tribes argues that people are loyal to their own ethnicity or group and that failure to understand this has led to great mistakes in domestic and foreign policies. Her case studies of US interventions in Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and Venezuela are compelling. Her discussion of the emergence of political tribalism in the USA is sobering. However, she is less concrete when it comes to policy recommendations for dealing with ethnic relations within nations.

The history of UN efforts to promote tolerance, understanding, equality and non-discrimination can fill this void. In 2001, in advance of the Third World Conference to combat racism and racial discrimination, the United Nations called upon all countries to generate Vision statements giving all parts of the population a stake in the future of their countries. Such vision statements are particularly important in multi-ethnic countries.

The United Nations has drafted and promulgated a Model Law against racism and racial discrimination, based on the United Nations norms on this subject, notably the International Convention on Elimination of All Forms of Racism and Racial Discrimination. The rationale of the model law was to encourage all countries to adopt such legislation guarding against discrimination.

The United Nations has studied and encouraged the role of Community Relations Commissions. The idea here is that countries, especially multi-ethnic ones, should consciously work at bringing about harmonious relations among all parts of its population.

Would it not be good for the political formations vying for power on 1st September to let the Guyanese people know where they stand on issues such as these?

At the forthcoming elections on 1st September the choice is between dynamism or hucksterism in governance. Guyanese should interrogate those vying for power where they stand on these issues. Diagnosis, Vision, Dynamism, Integrity, and Accountability are crucial for the future of Guyana.