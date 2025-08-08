Remunerative imbalances lie at the root of Albion sugar estate’s politically sensitive industrial action

Dear Editor:

Currently, workers at Albion sugar estates have withdrawn their labour in protest, yet this significant development has received little to no media coverage. This lack of attention may be attributed to two key factors: first, that the usual reporters from Berbice—who have traditionally covered labour matters—are now actively campaigning as candidates on the PPP’s list; and second, that the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) appears to be deliberately downplaying the issue for political reasons in service to their masters in the PPP while selling out the workers.

Why Have the Workers Withdrawn Their Labour?

The core issue is debunching. “Strike debunching” refers to industrial action undertaken to protest the non-payment or delay in payment of debunching funds. Debunching is a salary adjustment mechanism designed to correct pay discrepancies among workers who hold different grades but perform roles of similar value and responsibility.

In the current structure, unskilled workers—who are essential to the industry—are now receiving $100,000 per month, a wage that is both necessary and justified. However, technically trained workers, who have attended technical institutions and bring leadership, expertise, and problem-solving skills to the sector, are receiving only $40,000 more than their unskilled counterparts. This marginal differential does not reflect the value of their training or contribution to the industry’s sustainability. It is this band of skilled workers who have the technical knowledge to keep the industry open. Unfortunately, GAWU has failed to advocate effectively for these technical workers, despite the critical role they play in the sector. GAWU yet again failed the sugar workers.

Economic and Operational Consequences

As a direct result of the industrial action, approximately 400 punts of cane have been left to spoil at the Albion Estate—an estimated $24 million in lost sugar production. Since the start of the strike on Monday, the value of this output has already declined by 50%, translating to a $12 million loss.

The total cost to properly debunch the technical staff is estimated at $40 million per month. However, the Ministry of Agriculture, under Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, has reportedly withheld approval for the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) to implement these payments. This delay is not only financially imprudent but also fundamentally unfair—undermining the morale of technical staff who continue to uphold the industry. It is unreasonable to maintain a pay structure where unskilled and technically skilled workers receive nearly the same compensation despite the disparity in training, responsibility, and output.

A Call for Immediate Intervention

I urge the relevant authorities to resolve this matter promptly. Reports indicate that Mr. Azruddin Mohammed may be compelled to return to the estate amidst rising tensions. Additionally, former senior GuySuCo executives now aligned with the WIN team are reportedly in communication with these workers, and the unrest is at risk of spreading to the Rose Hall and Blairmont Estates.

The situation is serious and growing more volatile. Mustapha and the Government must act swiftly and decisively to address the legitimate concerns of these workers before the impact deepens across the sugar industry. Pay the people their moneys, Mr. Jagdeo. Let good sense prevail. Let the record show Mr. Mohamed has already promised them 50% increase on their current salaries.

Sincerely,

Lancelot Hyman