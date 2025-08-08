Herstelling defeats Timehri in East Bank U-15 Football

Herstelling Raiders overcame Timehri United by a 2-1 score when the East Bank Football Association U-15 Championship continued yesterday at the National Training Centre, Providence.
Timehri United secured the initial advantage as Omarion Cozier slotted past the opposing goalkeeper in the 37th minute. However, the lead was short-lived, as Ralph Reid made his presence felt following a 45th-minute conversion to level proceedings. The come-from-behind victory was then sealed five minutes later as Robinho Abrams etched his name on the score-sheet.
Complete Results
Game-1
Herstelling Raiders-2 vs. Timehri United-1
Raiders scorers
Ralph Reid-45th
Robinho Abrams-50th
Timehri scorer
Omarion Cozier-37th