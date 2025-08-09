Albion Estate workers down tools for more pay

Workers at the Albion Estate in Berbice have downed tools in protest for more pay based on the belief that they deserve it.

Calls to Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha went unanswered while Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) Chief Executive Officer Paul Cheong stated that the corporation will issue a release on the matter. Up to press time none was issued.

“It is not now we are asking for the increase. This issue been from long but [name given] advised us that now [is the best] time because it near to elections and so if we wait, we might not get it…,” a worker who requested anonymity told Stabroek News yesterday when contacted.