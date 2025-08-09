Corentyne fisherman drowns after vessel capsizes

-boat captain in custody

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Tamesh Takurdin, a 22-year-old fisherman of Number 65 Village, Corentyne, who on Wednesday, was on a fishing boat with three other fishermen when at approximately16.10 hours just off the Corentyne coast, the boat allegedly capsized, and the fisherman fell overboard and disappeared in the water.

The boat captain, Ramesh Chunilall, was arrested and taken to the Number 51 police station, where he is assisting with investigations. A search was launched for Takurdin, but he was not found. However at about 17.45 hours, the man’s body was recovered at the mouth of the Number 65 channel by several residents.

According to police, froth was observed coming from his nose and mouth and when examined, the body bore no visible marks of violence.