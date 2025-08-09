Critchlow Labour College fire was arson – Fire Chief

Fire Chief Gregory Wickham on Tuesday confirmed that the fire which struck the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) Headquarters and devastated its educational arm, the Critchlow Labour College (CLC) on Woolford Avenue last week Thursday was an act of arson.

Wickham told Stabroek News that upon the conclusion of their investigation, investigators reported that the fire had been maliciously set by a person or persons.

In a statement last week Friday, the GTUC had raised concerns that the fire was deliberately set just months after being hit by another fire in March. The statement said that the education arm of the GTUC has served hundreds of thousands of Guyanese, from all walks of life, all ethnic groups, from all parts of Guyana, over its 50 years of existence.

“A great percentage of these (use) the opportunity of a Critchlow education to enter into the Cyril Potter College of Education, University of Guyana and other tertiary institutions of learning,” the GTUC said.

The release said that they were still awaiting a report on the fire in March and called on the Fire Department to release the first report. Additionally, the GTUC took the opportunity to thank the Fire Department and all who assisted in containing the inferno to protect from the nearby properties.