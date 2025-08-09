Driver charged over death in median jumping collision

Kamel Daniel appeared yesterday at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a three-vehicle accident that claimed the life of Narayan Sikandar on July 1, in the vicinity of UG Access Road.

Daniel was not required to plead.

The Administration of Justice Act was applied and the charge then read over to Daniel to which he pled not guilty. He was placed on $1,000,000 bail and instructed to lodge his passport at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court and report to the Turkeyen police station on the last Friday of every month.