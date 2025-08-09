ExxonMobil’s fourth platform begins tapping oil

-has capacity for 250,000 barrels per day

ExxonMobil Guyana says it started production yesterday at Yellowtail, the fourth oil development in Guyana’s offshore Stabroek block. It said that Yellowtail’s ONE GUYANA floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel joins the Destiny, Unity, and Prosperity FPSOs, bringing total installed capacity in Guyana to above 900,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd).

“Yellowtail’s ahead-of-schedule startup is a significant milestone for ExxonMobil and the people of Guyana,” said Dan Ammann, president of ExxonMobil Upstream Company. “With Guyanese making up more than 67% of the country’s oil-and-gas workforce and over 2,000 local businesses engaged, this project reflects our deepening roots in the country and our shared commitment to long-term, inclusive growth.”