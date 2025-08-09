French Embassy to be operational from September 1

-but inauguration to take place after elections

The French Embassy will be operational here from September 1 but the inauguration ceremony is what is being pushed back until after the elections as the new Ambassador is expected here later this month, outgoing Ambassador Nicholas Lacoste informed.

“The opening of the services of the embassy will take place on the first of September but due to the Guyanese elections on the same day, the official inauguration will take place a little bit later. Our new and first permanent Ambassador to Guyana will arrive in the second half of August,” he told Stabroek News.

As one of only two missions the French will open globally this year, the Guyana embassy will have a permanent French ambassador and Paris’s focus is said to be on increased bilateral trade and investments, with a push for tourism between the Guianas.