Jagdeo declines to disclose campaign budget

-says ‘generous amount’ raised from fundraisers

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C), Bharrat Jagdeo, says he will not disclose the party’s campaign budget amount but says that the party has raised a generous amount from fundraisers and all donors are given receipts which are logged according to the party’s strict bookkeeping practices.

The General Secretary says that while it has a substantial amount of cash so far, most of its work is done by countrywide volunteers who most of the time fund public meetings and other party activities from their own pockets, in the spirit of party camaraderie.

“Why would I tell you that? Why would I tell you that now? We manage. We collect donations. People pay into the party. They get receipts,” Jagdeo replied when asked by Stabroek News about the PPP/C’s 2025 campaign budget.