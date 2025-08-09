Jags Aviation adds two Tecnam planes to fleet

Jags Aviation yesterday commissioned two brand-new Tecnam P2012 Traveller aircraft, valued at a combined US$7 million. The addition brings the company’s fleet to nine aircraft, positioning it among the most modernized operators in the country.

The commissioning ceremony was held at the company’s Bradley Hangar, located at the Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) airbase. The hangar not only houses the fleet but also serves as a fully equipped maintenance hub, capable of servicing a wide range of aircraft types.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, praised the investment as a testament to the resilience of Guyana’s private sector and its confidence in the nation’s economic trajectory.