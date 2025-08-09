Man gets nearly 17 years for killing girlfriend

Joel Spooner was yesterday sentenced to 16 years and eight months in prison for the 2022 killing of his girlfriend, 24-year-old Shenese Walks, in what the court described as a disturbing case of domestic violence.

Justice Zamilla Ally-Seepaul handed down the sentence at the High Court in Demerara, noting that Spooner’s actions showed “a clear disregard for human life” and warranted a strong deterrent message.

“The alarming rate at which women in this country are losing their lives at the hands of their partners cannot be ignored,” the judge said. “A strong and unequivocal message must be sent that such offences will not be tolerated or accepted.”