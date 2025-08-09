Mentore says APNU will improve Stabroek Market, empower vendors

Mayor of Georgetown Alfred Mentore promised dozens last evening at Stabroek Square that an APNU government, with the help of oil money, will implement a plan to expand and improve the Stabroek Market to empower vendors by giving them ownership of their stalls.

Mentore, a candidate for APNU, addressed the plight of vendors, particularly those at the Stabroek Market. He announced the city council’s plan to expand the vending space by raising the rear of the building and utilizing the bazaar area. This initiative, he said, would not only house more vendors but also give them a permanent stall they could “call your own.” He noted that this would allow vendors to build an “asset, not a liability” to pass on to their families. He acknowledged, however, that the implementation of such plans would require funding from the nation’s oil reserves, which the current government, he claimed, was not supportive of.