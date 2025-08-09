Sod turned for $708m Industry polyclinic

The sod was turned yesterday for the new Industry polyclinic — a transformative project set to enhance healthcare access for residents of Industry, Cummings Lodge, and neighbouring East Coast communities.

The new, modern polyclinic will mark a significant upgrade to a facility that had long been struggling with crumbling infrastructure, limited services, and high patient demand. Designed to meet the evolving healthcare needs of a rapidly growing population, the modern two-storey facility will offer a wide range of services previously available only at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Chief Executive Officer of GPHC Robbie Rambarran said the project was a long overdue response to years of infrastructural and systemic challenges faced by healthcare workers and patients alike. Fewer than 100 patients per month were being seen at this facility in the past, Rambarran revealed, but today it is seeing over 2,000 patients each month.