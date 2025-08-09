Western envoys meet WIN, hear complaints

The We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party’s meeting with ABC EU diplomats, including Presidential Candidate Azruddin Mohamed, yesterday, was dominated by the party airing several grievances to the diplomatic corps.

The meeting, which occurred at WIN’s Headquarters, was attended by British High Commissioner Jane Miller, Canadian High Commissioner Sebastian Seguin, and Rene van Nes, head of the European Union delegation. Acting Political Affairs Officer Henry Rector attended in place of US Ambassador Nicole Theriot. The US ambassador sparked controversy recently with comments about the possibility of US-sanctioned Mohamed entering government.

Among the specific issues raised by WIN representatives, according to party officials Charles Sugrim and Hana Mohamed, were concerns over what they described as a “bloated voters list,” which they believe could lead to rigged elections. They also raised concerns about not receiving the printed Official List of Electors from GECOM and the potential lack of transparency with electors using mobile phones inside polling booths.