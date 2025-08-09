Trinidad prisons chief goes on leave

(Trinidad Express) Commissioner of Prisons Carlos Corraspe confirmed yesterday that he has proceeded on vacation leave.

Corraspe said he did not wish to speculate on social media comments which earlier yesterday suggested he had been sent on administrative leave.

He said, as far as he was aware, he was sent on leave that had been accumulated.

“It’s very sensitive, but it’s leave for what I am entitled to…People are speculating, I would prefer not to myself, as far as I know I have leave in excess, and I am on vacation leave because of that,” Corraspe said.

He declined comment on how many days he would be on leave.

Earlier, the Prison Officers’ Association of Trinidad and Tobago (POA) also said Corraspe has commenced vacation leave and rejected reports that he was placed on administrative leave.

A release signed by POA head Gerard Gordon said Corraspe’s leave was a standard process within the public service and noted that officers are encouraged not to accumulate more than 90 days of vacation in accordance with established guidelines.

The association described an online story suggesting Corraspe had been sent on administrative leave as inaccurate and unfair to the Government and to Corraspe himself, especially during this period where the country is under a state of emergency (SoE).

The POA said the Prison Service requires level-headed leadership and focused management and added that such qualities do not reside exclusively in any single individual but in the collective professionalism, dedication and integrity of the men and women who serve in the nation’s prisons.

The association reaffirmed its support for all members who continue to serve “with diligence and loyalty to Trinidad and Tobago, regardless of rank or assignment,” and said it remains committed to collaboration with stakeholders, including the Government, management and civil society, to ensure the continued safety, security and stability of the Prison Service.

Corraspe has over 200 days of leave, the Express understands.

Hayden Forde has been appointed to act as Commissioner of Prisons in his absence.

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander said Corraspe going on leave was a strategic, administrative move unrelated to the state of emergency. Speaking with the Express yesterday, Alexander said he had been made aware of social media posts and messages that Corraspe was placed on administrative leave—a claim he said was false.

“There appears to be persons in this country who are intent on causing mischief. Why would persons want to spend time doing this, I cannot say. What I can say is that the decision to send Mr Corraspe on leave was a strategic one and had nothing to do with anything else. So we learnt of the excess leave that Mr Corraspe had, and after certain considerations, we reached a decision. Simple as that. It had nothing to do with the state of emergency or anything that Mr Corraspe may have said or done. So there is no vendetta or anything like that. Mr Corraspe is going on his leave and it is a well earned leave and I hope he enjoys it because he has been a very good officer for the Prison Service,” Alexander said.

He also noted that Corraspe was not the only officer under his ministry sent on leave for high accumulation of days.

“Interestingly, those persons online don’t mention that. They focus on the Prisons Commissioner and want to create something sensational. I have experienced something like that as a police officer, and I’m realising now as a minister that such instances are more frequent. But this is the price of what we are trying to do,” Alexander told the Express.

He pointed out that this was not a unique situation, and that even members of the Police Service would be sent on similar leave for excessive vacation days.

He pointed out that in November 2023, when he was still a serving officer of the Police Service, he was among a number of senior officers who were sent on leave after accruing hundreds of days of leave.

Parliament extended the state of emergency on July 28, 2025, following its initial declaration on July 18. The measure was prompted by intelligence indicating that prison inmates were co-ordinating attacks against senior law enforcement and judicial officials—contributing to national instability and public security threats.

Corraspe, in a joint operation with Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro, conducted operations which resulted in the seizure of contraband at the Golden Grove and Port of Spain prisons.

At the time it was stated that while contraband may have been smuggled via drones, officer complicity remains under investigation.