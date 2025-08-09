Trinidad woman sought in plot to kill state officials, cops, judicial & prison officers

(Trinidad Guardian) Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander has issued a detention order for a woman who they say was at the centre of a plot to kill state officials, police and prison officers, and attempted to get communications devices and narcotics into the Teteron Barracks, where high-profile criminals are being held.

The woman has been identified in the detention order as Neisha Ramkissoon, also known as ‘Hoggie’, and is said to have a love interest in a gang leader known as Roger Paul, who has operational control and leadership of an Organised Criminal Group (OCG), also called the Resistance Gang.

“She has been identified as a trusted member of the gang who is planning, directing, procuring and supervising gang activity for the gang wherein she has recruited and armed gang members with firearms and provided instructions from the gang leader to engage in acts of kidnapping against the business community and to kill State officials including members of the TTPS, Prison’s Service and the Judiciary,” the detention order stated.

The detention order adds: “She has been implicated in the kidnapping of a doubles vendor’s daughter for ransom, the killing of a coconut vendor on more than one occasion and the extortion of several businesses in her area. She has been receiving instructions from the incarcerated Gang Leader to plan and execute criminal enterprises, specifically, to kidnap members of the business community to fund the Gang Leader’s bail application.”

It added that she was recently a participant in a communication with others who are planning a coalition of forces to imminently kill public officials, namely police officers, prison officers and members of the Judiciary.

“She has armed young members of the gang with weapons who are awaiting the instruction of Robert Paul to begin their plan elements of which are planned to be executed in public with high-powered rifles thereby endangering public safety,” it said.

It added: “She recently attempted to get narcotics and communication devices into the Teteron Barracks where the Gang Leader is being held. Her detention has therefore been deemed critical to disrupting these planned acts of violence.”