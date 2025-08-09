Political parties and the cost of living

Within the last month, political parties, specifically, the incumbent People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), the Alliance For Change (AFC) and We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) have outlined a series of measures to combat the rising cost of living and poverty in Guyana. A few weeks ago, as Guyana’s election campaign seemingly entered full throttle, President Irfaan Ali—vying for a second term under the People’s Progressive Party—pledged to implement bold measures to reduce the cost of living and alleviate poverty. As the incumbent the irony is hard to ignore. Where was the President’s urgency over the past five years and where is his party’s manifesto detailing his promised interventions? The electorate deserves to know how they intend to service their cost of living and poverty reduction policies.

This newspaper has been at the forefront in bringing attention to all concerned on the impact of the cost of living on the working class. The Head of State could not have missed Stabroek News’ long-running Monday series – over 139 consecutive weeks or nearly two and a half plus years – chronicling the cost-of-living crisis. This series has documented the economic hardships gripping Guyanese households across the country from coastal towns to hinterland villages with stories that bear striking similarity: rising food prices, stagnant wages, and an alarming erosion of purchasing power. All were supposedly addressed in the nation’s previous budgets but apparently not producing the tangible results from those who needed this intervention the most as has been documented in the World Bank’s poverty measurement rubric since 2022.

Suffice it to say, neither the World Bank’s nor Stabroek News’ data are abstract statistics. They are the lived experiences of pensioners, single parents, low-income workers, and grandparents-turned-caregivers. Many live on the margins. It is surprising that the President had not recognized earlier the need for intensive remedial measures.

Let us consider the economics using extremely conservative cost estimates. A single, nutritionally balanced meal for a family of four—chicken or fish (1 kg) $1,300–$1,600; rice or roti $400; vegetables $500–$600; fruit $250–$350—totals approximately $2,450. That’s for one meal. This figure, coastland-based, skyrockets from between 10% to 150% in hinterland regions due to transport costs and supply chain gaps. Now juxtapose that cost with the World Bank’s estimate that 40% of Guyanese live below the poverty line, earning less than $1,100 per day. The implications are dire: for nearly half the population, even one nutritionally balanced meal a day is financially out of reach. Which brings us to the gravamen of our discussion – any of the political parties desirous of the electorate’s confidence for the next five years and promising relief must not only acknowledge this crisis—but also explain how they intend to pay for their solutions and their sustainability. And here’s why.

The most recent Accountability Watch column by former Auditor General Anand Goolsarran (Stabroek News, August 4, 2025) makes for compulsory reading. Goolsarran underscores two alarming truths amongst others: Guyana’s public debt is rapidly approaching six billion US dollars, and then, there is the most damning assertion on ExxonMobil and its subsidiaries tax liabilities to be ‘discharged by the Government of Guyana’ and drawn from Guyana’s share of profit oil—to be almost as much as the revenues Guyana garnered 2022 to 2024. Add to this the recent 15% tariff imposition by the United States which must surely adversely impact income streams outside of oil and gold. With these fiscal obligations and contractions, how do the political parties expect to sustain their cost-of-living poverty reduction policies? In other words, the fiscal space for new spending is beginning to look razor-thin, and the promises being made must be backed by actual budgetary strategies. Yet, as campaign posters multiply and motorcades crisscross the country, the major political parties have still not released their full manifestos to explain how they intend to fulfill their promises.

Guyanese voters deserve full, detailed, and timely access to these parties’ manifestos—and with the expectation that each document will clearly outline each party’s fiscal policies, revenue strategies, debt management plans, and cost-of-living relief mechanisms. Without this, their campaign speeches will be understood to be little more than expensive distractions. Let the electorate scrutinize, compare, and debate the policies—not just the personalities—being offered.