First signs that Trump’s global hegemony may be backfiring

Dear Editor,

The world is watching what could be the first embers of a new world order in the making. It could be the congregating of unforeseen reactions, the law of unintended consequences, chapter XXX. It may be where the wisdoms of President Donald Trump lead, the uncalculated risks that come to life and surge into a new creature altogether.

The countries that have stood up to the United States and said to hell with this heavy-handedness, to these arrogant and insulting putdowns, look stronger, not weaker. Brazil’s President Lula indicated that he has some issues with any global emperor. Now India has caught that fever, which is showing signs of being contagious. India reaching to cultivate ties with China. The fiercest of competitors, the most sensitive of powerful archrivals (maybe even enemies) recalibrating and reengineering their close to always hostile, definitely uneasy, relationship. There is still the matter of Pakistan and that bone-in-the-throat existence to be considered, but ways could be found around that hurdle. Brazil looks ready to shed any yoke of, any second-class status before, the North American colossus. Somewhere in this budding setup that is not yet a movement, there is Russia and Vladimir salivating. South Africa is the unknown wildcard at this point, but given its own history, this may be the opening that has been waited for, plunged into with some energy.

Now what did Mr. Trump go and do? When I read of Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu sounding a conciliatory note about-India-US relations, and a thaw coming, I ask myself if sanity has returned to DC and if the wheels in Washington’s machinery are now ready to move in a more accommodating manner, partnering direction? Should BRICS decide that it is time to get its act together and get moving, then Bretton Woods and what came out of New Hampshire could all be rendered institutions of the past, and not a moment too soon. I think that Mr. Trump went too hard and too far. Too fast, also. And, to repeat what I had written earlier relative to different contexts, China and India are not Guyana. PM Modi said it better than I ever can: ‘there may be consequences, but I am prepared to bear them.’ The prime minister is not someone that I hold in considerable regard, but he speaks the language that I understand, at least in this one instance.

There is only so much gratuitous degradation that a nation should take; there is only so much self-abasement that a leader, any man, should be willing to absorb for people and country. In all of his scorched earth adventures, and snarling his way towards the cowering submission of the weaker and the woeful, what monster has President Trump set free? What beast that could now overtake him and the world. The bigger and bolder countries have been chafing impatiently and not quietly under the US harness for some time now. The half-year US president went off half-baked and now has succeeded in having half of the world lining against him and the US. To be clear, I am for a playing field that is flatter and more favourable to the US side, but instead of rolling the ground and preparing the wicket, Mr. Trump decided that the best way forward was to bulldoze it. In American parlance, no more Mr. Nice Guy.

The problem is that his timing is off, and not by a smidgen, because those he decided to go against, and make examples of, are showing that they can be even less nice than he. The reality is that the leaders of Brazil, India, and China – with Russia somewhere in there – have a choice: rollover and be perfect pets. Or stand up and be somebody that history remembers respectfully. The choice is stark, yet as simple as Solomon. Rollover now and there will be little opportunity for recovery, for self-respect rising to any acceptable level. On the other hand, stand up this once, and others will have some regard, treat with dignity, regardless of how grudging, how their hand had to be broken.

This is the crossroad where I disappear. The ancient ambition, timeless vision, is for East to meet West and overtake it. Did Donald Trump unwisely reorder the world? The man who gave impetus to ideas. Indeed, the sun rises in the East, but it’s always swallowed up in the West. For those who detect Buddhism, I urge focusing on realism.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall