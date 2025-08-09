GECOM’s secretariat and senior managers doing their level best to bring off a smooth and successful election

Dear Editor,

I refer to commissioner Vincent Alexander’s letter ‘My view on GECOM`s preparedness for Elections 2025’ published in S/N’s edition of 8.8.25. The contents of the commissioner’s missive is fundamentally flawed, if not misguided. The more the commissioner continues to heap scorn on GECOM and our electoral process the more people will have doubts about his erroneous assertions.

That so much ink has been spilled parsing the commissioner’s claim about ‘lack of safeguards’ with the surreal is truly remarkable, they would leave anyone with a modicum of reasonableness dumbfounded. It is with this in mind, that I take issue with the commissioner’s efforts at depicting our electoral procedures as flawed, that GECOM is ‘in disarray;’ unprepared to effectively and efficiently fulfill its constitutional mandate’ and that ‘GECOM will not be conducting a free, fair and transparent election.’

Unlike Mr. Alexander, I felt ‘the compulsion or more so the obligation,’ on more than one occasion, as a government-appointed commissioner and equally so, as a constitutional officer responsible to the electorate and the citizenry at large’, not to report about GECOM’s unpreparedness; but to expose the falsehoods about ‘ongoing chicanery; erection of administrative barriers; acts of deception or omissions; and what he described as ‘erroneously articulated secrecy of the vote.’

The three opposition- sponsored commissioner’s anti-GECOM narrative, lack of appreciation and passive aggression adopted at statutory meetings of the commission, flies in the face of consistent efforts by the secretariat and senior managers at GECOM who strive to do their level-best to bring-off a smooth and successful election on September 1.

I have deducted my efforts to counter the political opposition’s accusations of electoral rigging; a bloated voters list; voting by the deceased and non-residents; the right of prisoners to vote; and the call for biometrics, by revealing the positive and legal side of government’s reforms of the Representation of the People Act and GECOM’S legal and time bound decisions.

In the midst of these efforts, the political opposition has persistently refused to support and to embrace the announced reforms in preference to holding up the tattered banner of defeat having lost the election in 2020 and now trying to make a political come-back at a time when their electoral rap-sheet remains drenched in shame and lacking one iota of remorse.

Sincerely,

Clement J. Rohee

GECOM Commissioner