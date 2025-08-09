PPP/C’s re-election chances hinge on voters’ concurrence of parallel human and infrastructural development growth

Dear Editor,

In just a matter of weeks, Guyanese will be heading to the polls to elect a government of their choice. Guyanese are expected to turn out in their numbers if only to ensure that the wheels of progress and prosperity continue to turn at an accelerated pace.

The face of Guyana has changed over the past five years, thanks to a massive infrastructural programme which saw the construction of several new highways. The road network has made it much easier to commute. This is especially so for those travelling the Ogle-Eccles Highway which has reduced travelling time by more than half. With the construction of the new Demerara Harbour Bridge, the time spent on traffic congestion along the East and West Banks of Demerara will be further reduced, resulting in higher levels of productivity not to mention the inconvenience and stress experienced by commuters during peak hours.

All of these developments speak to visionary thinking on the part of the PPP/C administration which has been doing a phenomenal job in terms of enhancing the quality of life of the Guyanese people.

There are some who argue that the government has been putting too much emphasis on infrastructural development and not enough on human development. Nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, there is a strong correlation between human development and infrastructural development. They are complementary to each other and are by no means mutually exclusive. Under the previous PNC administration infrastructural development was deemphasized but there was still high levels of poverty and human underdevelopment. While infrastructure was crumbling, the level of poverty had reached unprecedented proportions under the Hoyte/Burnham regimes. Guyana during that period was ranked among the worst in the region, both in terms of human and infrastructural development.

The point in the above is that for genuine development to take place there has to be the correct balance between infrastructural and human resource development. Put differently, there has to be the right balance between capital and recurrent expenditures, something which the PPP/C has been commendably doing over the past years.

Guyanese have been the beneficiary of the manner in which the economy has been managed by the PPP/C administration with emphasis on strong fiscal discipline and sound monetary policies aimed at limiting inflation and enhancing the purchasing power of Guyanese consumers. And all of this despite global economic volatility caused by the continuing war in Ukraine and the Middle East which is having a disruptive impact on global supply chains, and consequently, overall inflationary tendencies.

Guyanese are fully aware of the extraordinary levels of economic growth and development currently underway which will no doubt impact positively on voting behaviour in the coming elections. Unlike the other political parties, the PPP/C is campaigning on a platform of demonstrable progress and prosperity for all Guyanese across the political and ethnic spectrum.

Sincerely,

Hydar Ally