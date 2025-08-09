Publicly funded DPI now a partisan mouthpiece for the incumbent PPP/C

Dear Editor,

I write with growing concern about the blatant misuse of the Department of Public Information (DPI), which is a governmental institution that must serve all Guyanese, and not a political party. Since the commencement of the official campaign for the general and regional elections season, it has become glaringly clear that DPI has turned itself into the public relations division of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

The country’s national resources and public funds are now apparently being channelled into providing round-the-clock media attention to PPP/C events, rallies, and even peri-pheral political personalities with no clout in government. DPI has been writing for massive PPP/C rallies, and even small gatherings involving individuals like Steven Jacobs, who hold no governmental office and by any measure, have no likelihood of ever doing so.

Editor, such partisan reporting is unwarranted and deeply insulting to the visions of democracy, fairness, and good governance. Compare this with the standard set by the DPI under the previous APNU+AFC administration. Under the director, the late Imran Khan, there was a clear division between government business and political campaigning.

During the campaign period in 2020, DPI did not give coverage to any political events except those of the incumbent president. And I maintain, the president only. That was a lesson in professional propriety and integrity, what a state-funded information agency should always represent. What we are witnessing now is ethical failure and the cynical politicisation of a national institution. DPI’s role is to provide public reportage of government policies and programmes, not to prop up political parties or provide megaphones for campaigners.

The government should be reminded that the DPI is funded by the Guyanese public and must still answer to them. Come on, it is time for professionalism, impartiality, and a sense of duty to national service at the DPI.

Sincerely,

Kirk Fraser

Deputy Mayor

New Amsterdam