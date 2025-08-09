The PPP/C’s prospects in Regions 5,1,9,10,7, and 8

Dear Editor,

In the 1997 national elections, the PPP/C won 55.26% of all valid votes which is the highest ever margin of victory to date. The turnout of voters was a very high 88.4%. That result was subsequently verified in a recount of every ballot by a team of CARICOM officials.

In that campaign, I had the honour of being the PPP/C’s Election Agent and co-manager with the legendary Feroze Mohamed. The party made vigorous and innovative approaches to reach out to voters of Indigenous/Amerindian ancestry, of ethnically Mixed ancestry, of African ancestry, and of Portuguese, Chinese and European ancestry. In addition, key attention was given to strengthening its traditional support among Guyanese of Indian ancestry.

Nothing was taken for granted because, under the proportional representation system, every single vote counts towards the final results. Therefore in 2025, although the PPP/C will definitely win Regions 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, and possibly 7 and 8, the most crucial thing is that these regions will have to contribute more new votes if the party is to win a ‘healthy’ majority in the National Assembly. Similarly, Regions 4 and 10 hold fantastic opportunities for the PPP/C to win more votes among Guyanese of African ancestry and especially among the 116,000 Guyanese of ethnically Mixed ancestry who may be voting.

Interestingly, we usually talk about Guyana as a nation of 6 ethnic ancestries – Indigenous/Amerindian, African, Indian, Portuguese, Chinese and European. What about ethnically Mixed Guyanese? We should always recognize that Guyana is a land of 7 ancestral communities, not 6.

PPP/C members and supporters have to change how we think about and relate to ethnically Mixed Guyanese. We have to listen and appreciate the unique perspectives and experiences of ethnically Mixed Guyanese on the social, political and economic history of Guyana. They, like other ancestral communities, have made and continue to make significant contributions to the progressive transformation of our nation.

In the previous letter, an analysis was done of Regions 4, 3, 6 and 2. Now, we will explore the opportunities in Regions 5, 1, 9, 10, 7 and 8.

Region 5 – In 2020, the PPP/C won 18,326 votes for 55.33% of the total votes cast in the region. That was a good result. In this region, about 52% are Guyanese of Indian ancestry, 31% of African ancestry, 12% of ethnically Mixed ancestry, and 5% are Guyanese of Indigenous/Amerindian, Portuguese, Chinese and European ancestry. For 2025, the PPP/C could win at least 22,716 votes – about 83.2% of those votes would have to come from Guyanese of Indian ancestry, plus about 2,908 votes from Guyanese of ethnically Mixed and African ancestry, and plus 884 votes from Guyanese of Indigenous/Amerindian ancestry. An average of 77% of registered voters usually turns out to vote in this region. It is crucial to maintain that high turnout. In 2020, 256 of the ballots cast (0.8%) were rejected therefore all supporters should be reminded about what is required to cast a valid vote.

Region 1 – In 2020, the PPP/C won 8,002 votes for 66.07% of the total votes cast in this region. That was a very good result. In this region, about 65% are Guyanese of Indigenous/Amerindian ancestry and 32% are of ethnically Mixed ancestry. Only 3% are Guyanese of African, Indian, Portuguese, Chinese and European ancestry. For 2025, the PPP/C could win at least 10,876 votes – 7,620 votes will have to come from Guyanese of Indigenous/Amerindian ancestry, plus 3,073 from Guyanese of ethnically Mixed and African ancestry. An average of 62.8% of registered voters usually turns out to vote in this region. A higher turnout would make an important contribution towards winning a majority of seats in the National Assembly. In 2020, 328 (2.7%) of the ballots cast were rejected therefore all supporters should be reminded about what is required to cast a valid vote.

Region 9 – In 2020, the PPP/C won 7,070 valid votes for 57.66% of the total votes cast in this region. That was a very good result. In this region, about 87.9% are Guyanese of Indigenous/Amerindian ancestry, and 12.2% are of ethnically Mixed ancestry. In 2025, the PPP/C could win at least 9,538 votes – 9,257 of these votes will have to come from Guyanese of Indigenous/Amerindian ancestry plus 227 votes from Guyanese of ethnically Mixed and of African ancestry. An average of 72% of registered voters usually turns out to vote in this region. A higher turnout would make an important contribution towards winning a majority of seats in the National Assembly. In 2020, 196 (1.6%) of the ballots cast were rejected therefore all supporters should be reminded about what is required to cast a valid vote.

Region 10 – In 2020, the PPP/C won 3,162 valid votes for 13.9% of the total votes cast in the region. That was a good result. In this region, about 47% are Guyanese of African ancestry, 42.2% are of ethnically Mixed ancestry, and 10% are of Indigenous/Amerindian ancestry. In 2025, the PPP/C could win at least 5,639 votes – 3,718 votes would have to come from Guyanese of ethnically Mixed ancestry and of African ancestry, plus 1,585 votes from Guyanese of Indigenous/ Amerindian ancestry. An average of 63.2% of registered voters usually turns out to vote. A higher turnout would make an important contribution towards winning a majority of seats in the National Assembly. In 2020, 243 (1.1%) of the ballots cast were rejected therefore all supporters should be reminded about what is required to cast a valid vote.

Region 7 – In 2020, the PPP/C won 3,728 votes for 38.87% of the total valid votes cast in the region. That was a good result. In this region, about 43.3% are Guyanese of ethnically Mixed ancestry, 38.7% of Indigenous/Amerindian ancestry, 10.5% of African ancestry, 6.8% of Indian ancestry, and 0.7% of Portuguese, Chinese and European ancestry. In 2025, the PPP/C could win at least 5,875 votes – 3,070 votes would have to come from Guyanese of Indigenous/Amerindian ancestry, plus 1,996 from Guyanese of ethnically Mixed ancestry and African ancestry, plus 809 votes from Guyanese of Indian, Portuguese, Chinese and European ancestry. An average of 61% of registered voters usually turns out to vote in this region. Definitely, a higher turnout would make an important contribution towards winning a good majority of seats in the National Assembly. In 2020, 164 (1.7%) of the ballots cast were rejected therefore all supporters should be reminded about what is required to cast a valid vote.

Region 8 – In 2020, the PPP/C won 2,052 valid votes for 43.99% of the total valid votes cast in this region. That was a good result. In this region, about 74.1% are Guyanese of Indigenous/Amerindian ancestry and 18.6% are of ethnically Mixed ancestry. Guyanese of African, Indian, Portuguese, Chinese and European ancestry are 7.3%. In 2025, the PPP/C could win at least 2,915 votes – 2,716 votes would have to come from Guyanese of Indigenous/Amerindian ancestry, plus 135 votes from Guyanese of ethnically Mixed and of African ancestry, plus 64 votes from Guyanese of Indian, Portuguese, Chinese and European ancestry. An average of 61.4% of registered voters usually turns out to vote in this region. Definitely, a higher turnout would make an important contribution towards winning a good majority of seats in the National Assembly. In 2020, 113 (2.4%) of the ballots cast were rejected therefore all supporters should be reminded about what is required to cast a valid vote.

This election is about the future of Guyana’s children. “Onward, upward may we ever go / Day by day in strength and beauty grow / Till at length we each of us may show / What Guyana’s sons and daughters can be” with the support of President Irfaan Ali and the PPP/C.

Sincerely,

Geoffrey Da Silva