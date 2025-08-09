These young people displayed decency and compassion

Dear Editor,

Unlike the present climate of mudslinging and character assassination that seems to dominate our society today, I would like to share a refreshing and heartwarming experience that reminded me there is still hope.

A few weeks ago, quite by coincidence, I visited the dear land and was invited—at the last minute—to attend the Amazon Warriors finals. The only available tickets were high up in the red stand. Being a functional paraplegic, it was virtually impossible for me to make the trek to my assigned seat.

As the crowd surged toward their seats, two young ushers—a male and a female—noticed my situation and quickly came to my aid. They pulled me gently from the rush of spectators and took me aside. The young man took charge, settled me safely in a corner, and began searching for an alternative seat. He soon led me to a front-row seat—one I knew must surely be reserved, and would eventually be claimed.

Sure enough, after the first team’s batting, two young ladies arrived to claim their rightful seats. Without missing a beat, the male usher politely asked them to give him a minute. Moments later, he returned with his supervisor. The supervisor quickly assessed the situation and left, only to return with a folding chair. He positioned it neatly along the walkway and helped me settle in comfortably to enjoy the rest of the match.

It is with some regret that I did not get their names, nor was I able to properly thank them at the time. But I write today to express my deepest gratitude and to publicly commend these young ushers for their kindness, empathy, and willingness to go above and beyond their duties.

Their actions are a beacon of hope. In the dear land that often seems bitter and divided, these young individuals displayed the kind of decency and compassion that we should all aspire to. I thank them wholeheartedly and hope their outlook on life spreads among the youth of our beloved land.

Yours faithfully

Howard Carter