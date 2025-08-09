Agent banned for five years after corrupt approach to county coach

(ESPNcricinfo) – England’s Cricket Regulator has handed a prominent agent a five-year ban from “any cricket-related activity” that falls under the ECB’s jurisdiction. Moghees Ahmed, who fronts the International Cricketers Association, was ruled to have made a corrupt approach to the head coach of a county and will serve a minimum of 30 months of his suspension.

The Cricket Regulator ruled in March that Ahmed – who represents a number of prominent Pakistan players – had proposed an arrangement whereby a coach would receive a share of his commission in exchange for selecting certain players he represents in franchise leagues. The coach reported the approach later that day, and a tribunal was satisfied that it had been made.

Ahmed was found guilty of four charges of breaching the ECB’s anti-corruption code and had his registration to act as an agent suspended. He has now been “declared ineligible” for five years from March 26, 2025, with the first 30 months served in full and the remaining 30 suspended on condition of no further offences and the completion of an anti-corruption education programme.

“Moghees Ahmed sought to engage a professional county coach in a corrupt scheme which would have had serious consequences for the integrity of cricket in England and Wales and beyond,” Chris Haward, the director of the Cricket Regulator, said in a statement.

“This lengthy ban rightly reflects the seriousness of the conspiracy Ahmed sought to embark upon. Offering, seeking or taking illicit financial inducements for selection is never acceptable and strikes at the heart of the integrity of our sport. Where corrupt conduct is suspected, it will be investigated and those responsible will be held to account.

“This case came to light due to the courage of the coach and others who reported their concerns within moments of the corrupt offer being made. They have also greatly assisted the investigation and tribunal process and are commended for their conduct.”

Ahmed told ESPNcricinfo that he “categorically denies all allegations” made against him and “rejects the decisions of the ECB tribunal”. He added that he is “considering legal options to challenge the decision”.