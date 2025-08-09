APNU to host Inter-Ward 5-a-side competition

The A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) will mark its 14th anniversary in grand sporting style with the launch of its inaugural Annual Anniversary Inter-Ward 5-a-Side Football Tournament, set to kick off on Monday, August 18, at Congress Place, Sophia.

The highly anticipated three-day event will feature 16 wards battling for top honours and a lucrative prize package. The champions will walk away with $2 million, while the runners-up will collect $1 million. The third-place finishers will pocket $750,000, and the fourth-place team will receive $500,000.

In addition to the major prizes, cash incentives will be awarded at every stage of the tournament. First-round winners will take home $35,000, with the losing teams earning $15,000. In the second round, winners will collect $70,000 and losers $30,000. Out-of-town teams will also benefit from transportation refunds.