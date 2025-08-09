Guyana ends tournament with crushing loss to DR

CONCACAF Boy’s U-15 Championship

Guyana ended their CONCACAF Boy’s U-15 Championship in a negative fashion as they incurred a humbling 0-6 loss to the Dominican Republic (DR) in their placement fixture yesterday at the Guillermo Prospero Trinidad Stadium in Aruba.

Guyana, who entered the match on the back of two consecutive wins, fielded a starting XI for the 70-minute encounter that comprised Nyall Kendall, Mekaiyah Daniels, Tyler Abrams, Simon Solomon, Nyron Barrow, Brandon Parks, Mark Stewart, Jaden Tasher, Ravin Vancooten, Jeden Nelson, and Germine Garrett.

It only took the DR unit 12 minutes to penetrate the Guyanese rearguard as Axel Unvoas scored. Racing into the right of the penalty area, Unvoas, upon receiving a flat cross from the left side, slotted into the lower right corner.