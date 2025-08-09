Sports

Guyana’s Combined Forces to take on Trinidad & Tobago’s Hibiscus in T20 series opener today

Part of the preparations in Guyana’s Combined Forces camp
Part of the preparations in Guyana’s Combined Forces camp
By

If the weather holds, the Malteenoes Sports Club ground on Thomas Road will host the opening match of a five-game women’s T20 cricket series today between Guyana’s Combined Forces and the Hibiscus Women’s Cricket Club from Trinidad and Tobago. The series, which begins at 14:00 hours, is organised by Precision Sports and spearheaded by 28-year-old Trinidadian player Nidia Andrews.

A brief opening ceremony will take place at 11:00 hours, with the teams, sponsors, and GCB representatives expected to attend. Andrews, who featured in last year’s GCB Senior Women’s Inter-County tournament, said her goal is to boost women’s cricket in Guyana, where players have limited opportunities compared to those in Trinidad and Tobago.

“Here in Guyana, the inter-county competition lasts just four days each year,” Andrews explained. “For the women to progress to the international stage, they need far more competitive matches. That’s why I proposed a structured programme and recommended that the GCB appoint someone to manage women’s cricket full-time.”

Trending