Guyana’s Combined Forces to take on Trinidad & Tobago’s Hibiscus in T20 series opener today

If the weather holds, the Malteenoes Sports Club ground on Thomas Road will host the opening match of a five-game women’s T20 cricket series today between Guyana’s Combined Forces and the Hibiscus Women’s Cricket Club from Trinidad and Tobago. The series, which begins at 14:00 hours, is organised by Precision Sports and spearheaded by 28-year-old Trinidadian player Nidia Andrews.

A brief opening ceremony will take place at 11:00 hours, with the teams, sponsors, and GCB representatives expected to attend. Andrews, who featured in last year’s GCB Senior Women’s Inter-County tournament, said her goal is to boost women’s cricket in Guyana, where players have limited opportunities compared to those in Trinidad and Tobago.

“Here in Guyana, the inter-county competition lasts just four days each year,” Andrews explained. “For the women to progress to the international stage, they need far more competitive matches. That’s why I proposed a structured programme and recommended that the GCB appoint someone to manage women’s cricket full-time.”