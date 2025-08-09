Samson asks to be released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026 auction

(ESPNcricinfo) – Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has told the franchise he wants to be released ahead of the upcoming auction for IPL 2026. ESPNcricinfo learned that Samson informed the RR management of his intention immediately after IPL 2025 ended.

RR, which had its 2025 season review meetings in June, has not yet given Samson a definitive answer and the option of convincing him to stay with the team is still open. The franchise’s lead owner Manoj Badale offered no comment when asked about the development. The final decision will be taken by him in coordination with RR head coach Rahul Dravid.

If RR decide to release Samson, they could either trade him to another franchise or send him into the auction. As per the IPL contract, the final say in such cases lies with the franchise. As far as a trade is concerned, it could be a player swap or an all-cash deal.

Samson, 30, first played for RR for three seasons from IPL 2013 to 2015, and then rejoined them in 2018 after two years at Delhi Daredevils. He was appointed captain in 2021 and, in 2022, led RR to the IPL final for the first time since they won the inaugural edition in 2008. However, two of their key players – Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal, who won the Orange and Purple caps in 2022 – were released ahead of the 2025 mega auction.

Samson was one of six players retained by RR ahead of last year’s mega auction; his price was INR 18 crore ($2.14 million approx. then). The other players retained were Yashasvi Jaiswal, Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma and Shimron Hetmyer. Samson played only nine of RR’s 14 matches in IPL 2025 due to a side strain, with Riyan Parag standing in as captain.They finished ninth with just four wins.

ESPNcricinfo learned that Samson is currently at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for a routine training programme designed for a targeted pool of players shortlisted by the national selectors. He will likely be picked for the Asia Cup which starts in the UAE from September 9. Before that Samson will play a few matches in the Kerala Cricket League where he was recently picked by Kochi Blue Tigers for INR 26.8 lakh, making him the most expensive player in the tournament.

RR have another two months to make a decision on Samson before the IPL’s retention deadline in November.