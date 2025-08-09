Slingerz FC signs Garcia and Austin

Slingerz FC, the unbeaten leaders of the GFF Elite League, have signalled their championship ambitions with a string of high-profile signings headlined by Caribbean attacking sensation Derrell “Zum Zum” Garcia and Guyanese midfield star Solomon Austin.

The 2016 Elite League champions, intent on reclaiming the title, moved decisively during the recent transfer window to add both regional flair and homegrown promise to their roster. Already on a nine-match winning streak before their recent 1-1 draw with Western Tigers, Slingerz remain the only unbeaten side in the competition this season.

Garcia, 18, joins from Trinidad and Tobago Pro League outfit San Juan Jabloteh and has already been capped at the senior international level, earning praise from Soca Warriors head coach and Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke. Known for his pace, creativity, and clinical finishing, the forward is expected to inject a fresh attacking spark. He is set to make his debut this Sunday against Ann’s Grove United at the National Training Centre, Providence.