Vice-President Jagdeo pledges support for National women’s basketball team

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has pledged his full support for the upcoming Georgetown Women’s Classic basketball tournament, which will see Guyana’s national women’s team take on Suriname on August 10 and 11 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Jagdeo, who also serves as General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), met with members of the team on Thursday at Freedom House.

During the meeting, he expressed his commitment to encouraging greater female participation in sports, particularly basketball, and emphasised the importance of providing opportunities for women athletes to showcase their talent on the national stage.