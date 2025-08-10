Brazil man charged with murder of woman

Fernando Teles Pereira, a male Brazilian national from Boa Vista, Brazil, was charged on Friday by a rank from the Guyana Police Force’s Criminal Investigation Department with the murder of a woman.

A release from the police said that the case was called at the Mackenzie Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rhondel Weaver and an arrest warrant was issued for the accused.

Pereira was charged with the murder of Miguelys Centeno Gerdez, which occurred at 9 Mile Trail, Mabura, in Guyana’s interior region on 2025/02/20.

The Guyana Police Force will proceed to make the application to INTERPOL for them to issue the Red Notice for the murder accused, the release said.