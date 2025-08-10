Mosquito Hall residents closer to getting Certificates of Title

In an effort to address a longstanding issue where residents have occupied lands for decades without formal ownership, families from the Mosquito Hall Old Housing Scheme and a section of Plantation Plot A, Mosquito Hall, East Coast Demerara, last week began the process of securing their Certificate of Title, a Central Housing & Planning Authority (CHPA) release stated.
The regularisation project includes Block LVIII of Mosquito Hall (Old Housing Scheme), which consists of 42 lots, and Plot A, part of Plantation Mosquito Hall, containing 84 lots.