New Region Seven police headquarters commissioned

The newly constructed Regional Police Division 7 Headquarters was commissioned yesterday.

According to a Ministry of Home Affairs release, the state-of-the-art facility which was constructed at a cost of $225,824,943, is part of the government’s efforts to enhance the operational capacity of the Guyana Police Force in Region Seven.

The headquarters houses a comprehensive suite of specialised offices and functional areas designed to support efficient policing, improve public service delivery, and elevate safety and security for residents. These include offices for Traffic, Special Constabulary, Certifying Officer, Community Policing Group, Human Resources, Criminal Investigation Department, Special Branch, Finance, Commander, Registry, Deputy Commander, Court Superintendent and Registry. There is also a data room, lunchroom, waiting area, conference room, and operational room.

The release noted that beyond operational improvements, the headquarters will serve as the strategic hub for law enforcement activities in Region Seven, a critical area for Guyana’s economic development, particularly in mining and commerce. By improving working conditions for officers and modernizing policing infrastructure, the government aims to ensure that security services in the hinterland remain professional, responsive, and community centred.

Previously, Region Seven lacked a headquarters of comparable scale and capability, a situation which presented significant challenges in meeting the law enforcement demands of its vast and rugged terrain.

The commissioning of this new facility reaffirms the Government’s mission to enhancing the professionalism, responsiveness, and community orientation of the Guyana Police Force, ensuring that all citizens enjoy safety, justice, and security regardless of geographic location, the release added.

Attendees at the ceremony included Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn; Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary, Andre Ally; Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ Errol Watts; Commander of Regional Division #7, Dion Moore; Deputy Commander, Superintendent D. Handy; along with senior and junior officers and distinguished guests.