Planned award of GPL consultancy to DR firm wrong – Goolsarran

The planned award by GPL of a major consultancy to Dominican Republic (DR) firm InterEnergy Group (IEG) is in violation of this country’s Procurement Act and raises serious transparency questions that government should answer, former Auditor General Anand Goolsarran says.

IEG’s name surfaced after the government explained that Method4, the company which was to be awarded the contract following an open tendering process, did not have the requisite expertise.

And since it was the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) that recommended the award of the contract to Method4, Goolsarran told the Sunday Stabroek that the matter raises the important question as regards the competence of that body and the Evaluation Committees appointed to assess proposals received.