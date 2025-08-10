PPP/C failed on one of its major manifesto promises: reopening sugar estates, turning around industry

With general elections less than a month away, the governing PPP/C has failed to live up to its manifesto promise of reopening all shuttered sugar estates and turning the industry around.

One estate – Rose Hall – was reopened but production across the industry has been catastrophic and billions of subventions have been sunk into the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) without any tangible sign of a turnaround.

The party’s 2020 manifesto had made clear commitments on sugar.

It said that the “PPP/C will revive and continue the efforts to ensure the sustainability of the industry by implementing the following measure: Re-open sugar estates. Re-energize the local economy in the sugar communities. Pursue product diversification and provide retraining and employment opportunities for workers. Establish transparent private sector partnerships in the sugar sector and lend support to private cane farmers. Provide transitional support in areas where sugar estates were closed. Work to solve the problems of the industry as a whole, by firstly bringing the industry to break-even status and then to profitability by ensuring better management and greater efficiency through retooling, mechanization, product diversification and private participation”.

Four estates had been closed by the Granger administration leaving around 7,000 workers without jobs. These were the Wales, East Demerara, Rose Hall and Skeldon estates. The Wales factory was demobilized and lands sold off so that by 2020 only three estates could possibly have been reopened: East Demerara, Rose Hall and Skeldon.

Only Rose Hall has been reopened by the PPP/C government after significant rehabilitation cost. Its production has been paltry and the cost of production across the industry is said to be well beyond the world market price. East Demerara was never reopened and plans for the industrialisation of the estate have not yielded major enterprises and employment. The Skeldon factory – a longstanding failure going all the way back to the Jagdeo administration – remains in mothballs though cultivation is earmarked for its lands. The Albion, Blairmont and Uitvlugt estates have been in continuous operation though there have been equipment failures and other issues in particular a devastating and costly fire in the control system for the Albion factory.

In September of 2020, the government had taken $3 billion in funding to conduct assessments of the shuttered estates and re-capitalise other estates, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, had explained to the National Assembly the use of the funds.

Mustapha had pointed out that technical teams were on the various estates and were assessing the needs of the estates to be able to have them re-opened as early as possible, even though there was a lot of work to be done at a number of the estates, because equipment and other assets had been sold off.

“I want to inform the honourable member that for Enmore, there is an estimated cost so far of $778 million, at Rose Hall – $710 million, at Skeldon – $711 million, giving you a total of $2.2 billion and the balance will be going to the other estates”, he had said while adding that the other estates have been operating at approximately 40 to 60 per cent capacity as they were neglected over the 2015-2020 period.

When Opposition Parliamentarian, Khemraj Ramjattan, asked if any studies were done to show how much it would cost to reopen those estates that the minister had mentioned, Mustapha replied that a number of studies were done by “economic organisations,” unions, and other organisations, which shows that at least $3 to $5 billion would be needed to start up the estates.

Ramjattan had also inquired what the earliest date for the reopening of the estates would be to which Mustapha responded, “I can’t give the member a specific date, the cultivations are destroyed. Cane is a thing you can’t go in overnight and get cane. You have to plant cane; you have to know about cane. So I’m hoping by first crop or second crop next year [2021], we should have sugar coming out of these factories.”

Hired in 2020 to turn around the industry around was chartered accountant and finance expert Sasenarine Singh but he was unable to right the ship and was then appointed in September of 2024 as Ambassador to the European Union. Businessman and accountant Paul Cheong was later appointed as GuySuCo’s Chief Executive Officer.

At the end of last year, President Irfaan Ali had said that the Guyana Sugar Corporation has been given the necessary resources for a productive first crop and that government had read them the “riot act,” saying that they have no excuse and must produce or face stern consequences.

Despite the warnings, five years later and with over $65 billion in subventions, the corporation still has not be able to turn a profit and this year saw its most dismal performance. The first crop this year was barely 15,980 metric tonnes and this output was blamed on bad weather.

Smaller scale

In August of 2023, Mustapha had told Stabroek News that the Skeldon Estate would be reopened with the idea of sugar production being done on a smaller scale. He said that following the recommissioning of the Rose Hall Estate which he stressed was a priority at the moment, more aggressive works would be carried out to reopen the Skeldon Estate which will see a phased approach. This did not happen.

Further, Mustapha explained, that they were looking at several other avenues to generate revenue pointing out that they are looking at ways in which they can work with farmers given that there are 30,000 acres of land to be developed at the location.

He had stated that Region Six was earmarked for hemp and plant production stressing that they are looking at “new activities that can bring a lot of money.” Those activities have not taken off and the only product diversification that has taken place relates to the packaging of sugar.

With the infrastructure at the Skeldon estate left to deteriorate Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo in April of 2022 had said that it would require billions to be invested to rehabilitate the existing infrastructure before hinting at a smaller scale of production then.

The Skeldon Sugar Modernisation Programme was one of the major disasters of the last Jagdeo administration.

The Skeldon factory, built over several years by the Chinese company CNTIC and commissioned in 2009 at a cost of around US$187m turned out to be the largest failed public sector project in the country’s history. It led Jagdeo to warn in October, 2010 that if the factory failed then “sugar was dead”. He vowed to take a hands-on approach. “So even if it means personally I have to get involved, I will get involved to ensure that it is fixed…that it’s delivering the kind of results that it should deliver so that we can safeguard the sugar industry.”

Unfortunately, his interventions were to no avail and the Skeldon factory drained GuySuCo of money. The factory’s annual projected output of 116,000 tonnes of sugar was never met despite costly remedial interventions by a South African firm. Its highest annual output of 39,153 tonnes was achieved in 2015.

It got nowhere near to its intended grinding figure of 350 tonnes of cane per hour and the situation persisted all through the succeeding Ramotar administration and the first two years of the Granger administration until the factory was shut at the end of 2017 preparatory to divestment/privatisation.

The Skeldon factory also had a high cost of production of sugar – around US 40 cents per pound – far higher than world market prices at a time when Guyana has lost access to preferentially priced markets.

East Demerara Estate

While government had pledged to reopen the East Demerara Estate (formerly Enmore and LBI), industry sources told Stabroek News in February 2022 that sugar production would not resume.

Plans then focused on converting the sugar lands and facilities into an agro-industrial area

A subsidiary of Surinamese-owned Rudisa Inc, Caribbean International Distributors Inc (CIDI) in 2021 signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Guyana’s Office for Investment (Go-Invest) for the development of a US$35 million agro-processing facility at Enmore.

A joint release from Go-Invest and Rudisa, released by the Department of Public Information on the day of the signing, stated that the facility is expected to engage in the production and packaging of various products, ranging from milk, natural fruit juices and water, to a variety of bread products, such as hamburger rolls, biscuits, cookies, croissants, bagels and donuts, to supply Guyana’s local and export markets.

The release added that the facility will employ approximately 600 persons and will be a significant boost to the businesses of local fruit and dairy farmers, who will be the chief suppliers, and Guyana’s capacity for the large scale production of packaged fruit and dairy products. This project has gone nowhere.

A February 2022 oil services deal for Enmore which would have employed some sugar workers from the East Demerara Estate encountered substantial delays and it is unclear what progress has since been made.

On November 28 last year, Guysons said it had encountered a number of unforeseen obstacles and would begin working at full capacity in the “near future’.

The company also lamented that it had trained over 75 persons and nearly half of them left for other opportunities.

“On behalf of the company, we are pleased to confirm GKB Enmore will be working at full capacity in the near future, a first of its kind for the nation, equipped to deliver regional oilfield services,” the company said in a statement through its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Faizal Khan.

Guysons said that it had experienced unanticipated delays, as any other growing local firm would. “The sudden passing of the founder of Guysons, Kads Khan, weeks after announcing the GKB Investment into Enmore with myself and HE President (Irfaan) Ali. Further delays on contractors to repair the Enmore facility roof, installation of 3-phase power, lawyers finalising the title deed paperwork, international bankers assessing the stability and feasibility of the Guyana oilfield industry, are but a few normal items that take time to progress a major investment, which is happening at GKB Enmore,” Khan stated.

The CEO informed that training and employment of persons to work at Enmore is ongoing, but pointed to high attrition rates for local companies as they are now competing, especially in the oil and gas sector, with foreign companies whose incentives are greater.

Financial plight

A serious financial plight has also beset the industry with massive losses over a number of years.

Even with a $15b subvention for 2023, GuySuCo recorded a $4.7b loss, according to the corporation’s preliminary audit report.

“The 2023 Annual Report was presented to the Office of the Auditor General and shows a $4.7b loss… but we had collected a $15b contribution from government,” a source had said late last year pointing to the annual report.

In August last year, this newspaper had reported that GuySuCo recorded back-to-back losses of $7.8 billion and $10.2 billion in 2021 and 2022. The 2024 figure is likely to continue this trend.

When asked about the sugar industry, given the promises that had been made in the manifesto, Jagdeo last week asserted that the PPP/C had delivered on the bulk of its 2020 Manifesto promises as it relates to the sugar industry, except for the reopening of the Wales and Skeldon estates as the party did not realise the state they were in at the time the promises were made.

“At Wales, APNU gave away all the lands, they sold out all the houses that were there and they sold the factory as scrap metal so there was nothing to open at Wales. At Rose Hall we opened it, and at Skeldon we are unable to open that estate because of some issues to do with the factory itself. So we looked at it and it was run down badly in the period [2015-2020],” Jagdeo told Stabroek News when asked about the 2020 Manifesto promises.

“We have accomplished most of what we set out to do…,” he added.

Jagdeo said that persons only have to juxtapose the promises against deliverables to see that most of what the party set out to do, it has accomplished five years later.

He noted that the plan was to reopen Wales, but when government took office in 2020 and an analysis of Wales was done, it realised that it was not feasible for this to happen.

With the lands being leased out to a number of persons and the estate houses sold, and not even the factory equipment salvageable, government decided to scrap the reopening plans.

And at Skeldon, while the issue was different, the factory there was in such a dilapidated state it was also not feasible to reopen. “So, we are now looking to do some smaller-scale production there and that is why we are already moving to diversify the workforce there.”

Jagdeo noted that overall, government has rehired more than half of the laid-off sugar workers while the remainder acquired jobs on other projects.

“Nevertheless, we have rehired 4,000 of the 7,000 sugar workers who were laid off… the sugar workers who may not have been rehired, they have been absorbed in other areas. Many of them are working now in other projects.”

He also pointed out that given the fact that in the five-year APNU+AFC rule the workers were not given increases, those were restored over the past five years.

“We have paid them salary increases every year after APNU denied them salary increases for five years. We gave that back. We promised to give all those that were laid off a one-off severance package above their severance which we did. So those were the promises we made which we fulfilled.”