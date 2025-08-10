PPP/C leaders pledge sustained investment in Region Seven at Bartica rally

The People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) took its campaign to the mining town of Bartica last evening with a show of political muscle, featuring President Irfaan Ali, General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo, Prime Minister Mark Phillips and Minister of Parliamen-tary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira. The four senior leaders addressed a large, energetic crowd gathered at Belle’s square, promising continued development, economic growth and support for mining and hinterland communities.

President Ali focused much of his address on the mining industry, which he said had been left in decline by the previous APNU+AFC administration. He accused the former government of introducing “crippling” measures, including the imposition of the tributors tax and value added tax on mining inputs, which he said had driven many small and medium-scale miners out of business.