Seven Guyanese awarded Chevening Scholarships

Seven Guyanese have been awarded Chevening Scholarship, funded by the UK Government, to pursue postgraduate studies at top universities in the United Kingdom.

The recipients, drawn from diverse fields including social work, health, economics, film, and environmental science, will join a global network of change-makers committed to creating positive impact in their communities.

Details on the seven follow:

Marissa Victoria Foster – MA Peace, Resilience, and Social Justice, University of Bradford

A social worker, writer, and advocate, Foster said she chose Chevening because “it aligns with my commitment to empower marginalised communities in Guyana and the wider Caribbean.” She has led national projects such as Shape Us Up and the Student Relief Project and co-founded EmpoweredFem. She plans to strengthen social safety nets and advocate for inclusive policy reforms.

Al Fayed Johnathan Barakat – MSc Clinical Psychology, University of Exeter

Barakat, who holds a BSc in Psychology, highlighted Chevening’s “global prestige, powerful network of change-makers, and focus on leadership and long-term impact.” He aims to use his training to strengthen Guyana’s mental health system with culturally responsive care.

Gabrielle McKenzie – MSc Health Psychology, King’s College London

A paraplegic and advocate for health and disability rights, McKenzie said she wanted to be part of Chevening’s “powerful network and community of change-makers.” She plans to enhance healthcare practices in Guyana, particularly for those living with chronic illnesses and conditions.

Naomi Lall – MSc Economics and International Finance

An Economic and Financial Analyst at the Ministry of Finance, Lall described Chevening as “far more than prestige—it embodies opportunity, transformation, and purpose.” She aims to design policies promoting sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion in Guyana.

Deborah Lambert – MSc Biomedical Engineering (Medical Physics), Imperial College London

Lambert, a researcher and physics lecturer, chose Chevening because it “represents a community of global change-makers committed to using knowledge for social impact.” She will focus on advancing nuclear medicine, medical imaging, and AI-driven diagnostics.

Rae Wiltshire – MA Film and Television: Research and Production, University of Birmingham

An award-winning filmmaker and playwright, Wiltshire said Chevening “fosters a global network of change-makers,” aligning with his mission to use film for social change. He plans to strengthen creative industries in Guyana and the Caribbean.

Maria Fraser – MSc International Relations

A marine biologist with a Master’s in Marine Sciences, Fraser said she chose Chevening to strengthen her ability to contribute to international environmental policy. “Environmental issues are deeply connected to global politics, diplomacy, and policy-making,” she noted.

Among the awardees was one Surinamese national Anyely Diaz Felix who stated “It is an honour and a privilege to be chosen as a Chevening Scholar. This opportunity offers a unique space to grow both personally and professionally, while learning alongside a global network of driven, purpose-led individuals. I believe ib leadership through collaboration and shared ideas, and Chevening provides the perfect environment to gain the tools and perspective I need to make a lasting impact on Suriname’s digital marketing landscape.”